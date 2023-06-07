LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Raised by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in LKQ by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after buying an additional 762,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 432.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after buying an additional 453,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading

