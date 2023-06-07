London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 8,790.75 ($109.28) and last traded at GBX 8,762 ($108.93), with a volume of 118868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,458 ($105.15).

Specifically, insider Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($97.46), for a total transaction of £829,158.40 ($1,030,778.72). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 146,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,060,685 and sold 111,126 shares valued at $905,495,998. Corporate insiders own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.05) to GBX 9,900 ($123.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($118.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($124.32) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.83).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

About London Stock Exchange Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,135.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,218.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,774.93.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

