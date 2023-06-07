Loop Capital Lowers Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $65.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ASO. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

