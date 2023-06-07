Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0-740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $707.36 million. Lovesac also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.16 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOVE. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.25.

Lovesac Stock Up 7.1 %

LOVE opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $372.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Activity

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon M. Leite purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharon M. Leite purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 127.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 39.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

