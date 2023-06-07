Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $31,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613,635 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 219.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,128,000 after buying an additional 3,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 103.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,113,000 after buying an additional 1,713,488 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

