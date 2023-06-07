Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn Sells 5,717 Shares

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.