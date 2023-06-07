Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of -475.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.