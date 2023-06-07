Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) by 370.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,007 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.15% of Macatawa Bank worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 133,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 27.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 629,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 136,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the period. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

