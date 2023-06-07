Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 300 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in National Bank were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in National Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 27.9% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:NBHC opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.49 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

