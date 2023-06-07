Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 3,314 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 75.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,643 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,905,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,154,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,374,000 after acquiring an additional 468,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $58.30.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,319,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,665 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $91,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,437.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,655 shares of company stock worth $2,323,824. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

