Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214,890 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Celanese were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.77.

Celanese Stock Up 1.4 %

CE stock opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.