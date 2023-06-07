Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,047 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth about $176,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PEB opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,531,220.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

