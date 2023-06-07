Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of National Presto Industries worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 6,628.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 2,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries Price Performance

NPK stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Presto Industries Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on NPK. TheStreet cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.