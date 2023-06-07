Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

