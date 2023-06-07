Martingale Asset Management L P Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First of Long Island by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First of Long Island by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at First of Long Island

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper acquired 7,718 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $83,431.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,504.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 52,718 shares of company stock worth $544,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

FLIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

First of Long Island Profile

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.