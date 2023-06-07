Martingale Asset Management L P Has $446,000 Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,030 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the period. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Paramount Group

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $171,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,955.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $171,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,955.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,919.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 134,500 shares of company stock worth $599,165 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paramount Group Trading Up 4.8 %

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Paramount Group stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -182.34%.

Paramount Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.