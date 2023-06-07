Martingale Asset Management L P Has $548,000 Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 94,602 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,416,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 139,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,377,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,890.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,216 shares of company stock valued at $311,175. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.88.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

See Also

