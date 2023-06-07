Martingale Asset Management L P Has $683,000 Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Westlake were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Westlake by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Westlake by 661.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,414 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $112.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.97. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $134.56.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

