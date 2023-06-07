Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of Centerspace worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Centerspace by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $58,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,730.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

NYSE CSR opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $938.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Centerspace

(Get Rating)

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.