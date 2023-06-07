Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $555.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 283.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.26. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $563.63.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.33.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

