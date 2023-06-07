Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 18,725 Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 38.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Axos Financial by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg purchased 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mosich Nick acquired 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

