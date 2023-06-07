Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.
Shares of ARQT opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 9.70.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
