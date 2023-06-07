Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,292 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.11% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $4,623,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 425,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 79,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 350.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.76 per share, with a total value of $40,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 217,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,455.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.51 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,062,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.76 per share, with a total value of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,455.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,495 shares of company stock valued at $376,476. Corporate insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.88. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

