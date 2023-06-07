Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 23,634 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,634 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,446.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Further Reading

