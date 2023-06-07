Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 54,909 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,909 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $827.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

