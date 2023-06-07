Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $465,000 Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,407 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fluor by 453.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $30,868,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Fluor by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,314,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after buying an additional 657,849 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,446,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,993,000 after buying an additional 631,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.