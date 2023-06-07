Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $560,000 Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.60. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Marshall M. Criser III purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $215,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Featured Stories

