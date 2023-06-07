Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,613,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOVO. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

In other Sovos Brands news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 26,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $401,905.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,830,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,154,367.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,805,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,283,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 26,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $401,905.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,830,986 shares in the company, valued at $58,154,367.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,291 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,999 in the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sovos Brands Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

