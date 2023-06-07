Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.25% of Mercury General worth $42,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mercury General by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 3.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mercury General by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 60.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Mercury General stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.48%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

