Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. 208,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,552,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 658.85% and a negative return on equity of 223.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after acquiring an additional 556,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 91,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,752,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

