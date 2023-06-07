Metars Genesis (MRS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.38 Million

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 7th. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $87.38 million and approximately $107,523.57 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00005185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.38961241 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $106,921.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

