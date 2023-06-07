MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,847 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

