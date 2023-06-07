MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,210,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 2,531,195 shares.The stock last traded at $5.22 and had previously closed at $4.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

MicroVision Stock Up 30.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MicroVision by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,522,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter worth about $7,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth about $3,002,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,635,000 after acquiring an additional 501,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter worth about $1,281,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).

