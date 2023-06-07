MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,925 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of MongoDB worth $19,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $387.62 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $398.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MongoDB from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $280.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,516,196. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.