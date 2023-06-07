Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Stock Performance

MYE opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $731.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several research firms have issued reports on MYE. TD Cowen lowered shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.