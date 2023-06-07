Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,055,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,666 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 3.84% of Harsco worth $19,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 71.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,090 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Harsco by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,141,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 802,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after buying an additional 734,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 3,961.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 430,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 420,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Harsco Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of HSC stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.