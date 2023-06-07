Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $24,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,730,000 after buying an additional 229,859 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after buying an additional 193,896 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 960.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 182,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 757.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,298,000 after acquiring an additional 88,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after acquiring an additional 54,789 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $370.78 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.