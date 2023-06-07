New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 114,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 187,629 shares.The stock last traded at $4.89 and had previously closed at $4.44.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
