Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Lee Ann Gliha Sells 317 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $458,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,584,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after purchasing an additional 398,397 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after acquiring an additional 112,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 849,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.