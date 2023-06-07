NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 4.4% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 18,450,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 45,606,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Barclays downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.92.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
