NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 4.4% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 18,450,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 45,606,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Barclays downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,326,000 after buying an additional 24,277,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,063,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,741,000 after buying an additional 720,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after buying an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $155,344,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

