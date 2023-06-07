Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Nordson worth $28,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Nordson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
Nordson Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Nordson stock opened at $225.26 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.52 and a 200-day moving average of $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.20.
About Nordson
Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.
