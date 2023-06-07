Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Insider Activity

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $212.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.09. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

