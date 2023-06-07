NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 155.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after buying an additional 2,253,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,465,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.89. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

