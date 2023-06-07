NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s previous close.

NVCR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.42. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $46.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.80.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

