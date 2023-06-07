Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,056 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor stock opened at $143.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

