NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of NVR worth $33,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in NVR by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 465.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,878,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in NVR by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,204,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,795.00 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,986.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,713.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,231.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 410.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,845,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

NVR Company Profile



NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.



