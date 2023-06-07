Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 8th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $277.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $45.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 945.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

