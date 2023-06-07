Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 8th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ODC opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $277.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $45.59.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

