Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,516,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $21,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,908,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,008,000 after purchasing an additional 201,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,685,000 after purchasing an additional 466,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Patria Investments Price Performance

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Shares of PAX stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Patria Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Stories

