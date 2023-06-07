Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on June 26th

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Patrick Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 79.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Patrick Industries has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $8.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of PATK opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.88. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,204.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

